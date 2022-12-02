This Is The Best Pie In Virginia
By Jason Hall
December 2, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Berry pies are being credited as the best pie in Virginia.
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included berry pies as the top choice for Virginia.
"Although pies made by Avis (the mom of Mom's Apple Pie Company) are delicious throughout the year, the berry pies during summer are extraordinary," Love Food wrote. "Made with the freshest berries harvested from the family farm, Avis piles them high on top of a cream cheese and fruit glaze filling, on a thin buttery crust. The pie is then covered in the berry glaze once more and baked."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Sweet Potato Pie
- Alaska- Cherry Pie
- Arizona- Country Apple Pie
- Arkansas- Coconut Cream Pie
- California- Banana Cream Pie
- Colorado- Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Connecticut- Chocolate Crème Pie
- Delaware- Banana Cream Pie
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Raspberry Cream Crumble
- Hawaii- Blueberry Piña Colada Pie
- Idaho- Heather's Hand-Made Pies
- Illinois- Key Lime Pie
- Indiana- Sugar Cream Pie
- Iowa- Apple Pie
- Kansas- Fruit Pies
- Kentucky- Allergy-Friendly Pies
- Louisiana- Strawberry Ice Box Pie
- Maine- Wild Blueberry Pie
- Maryland- Baltimore Bomb
- Massachusetts- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Michigan- Michigan 4-berry
- Minnesota- Five-Layer Pies
- Mississippi- Chocolate Meringue Pie
- Missouri- Caramel Apple Pecan Levee High Pie
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie
- Nebraska- Peanut Butter Snickers Pie
- Nevada- Banana Cream Pie
- New Hampshire- Seasonal Pies
- New Jersey- Apple Pie
- New Mexico- Coconut Cream Pie
- New York- Salty Honey
- North Carolina- Chocolate Chess Pie
- North Dakota- Juneberry Pie
- Ohio- Buckeye Pie
- Oklahoma- Drunken Turtle
- Oregon- Pie Cupcakes
- Pennsylvania- Shoofly Pie
- Rhode Island- Apple Pie
- South Carolina- Pecan Pie
- South Dakota- Raspberry Rhubarb Jalapeño Pie
- Tennessee- Coconut Cream Pie
- Texas- Pumpeceapple Piecake
- Utah- Veyo Volcano
- Vermont- Blueberry Peach Pie
- Virginia- Berry Pies
- Washington- French Apple Pie
- West Virginia- Strawberry Pie
- Wisconsin- Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry Pie
- Wyoming- Cherry Pie