This Is The Best Pie In Virginia

Berry pies are being credited as the best pie in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included berry pies as the top choice for Virginia.

"Although pies made by Avis (the mom of Mom's Apple Pie Company) are delicious throughout the year, the berry pies during summer are extraordinary," Love Food wrote. "Made with the freshest berries harvested from the family farm, Avis piles them high on top of a cream cheese and fruit glaze filling, on a thin buttery crust. The pie is then covered in the berry glaze once more and baked."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: