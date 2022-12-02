This Is The Weirdest Home In Chicago

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these bizarre homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "The House With No Corners" in Chicago is the weirdest in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about it:

"The George Stickney House, built around the Civil War northwest of Chicago, looks reasonable enough, but a closer examination reveals gentle curves in place of what would typically be right angles. The reason: Stickney was convinced that evil spirits would get stuck in corners. Today, the home is said to be haunted, and legend has it that the structure did, indeed, include one real corner, and that’s where Stickney was found dead."

