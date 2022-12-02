This Is The Weirdest Home In Nebraska

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these bizarre homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "Underground Earth House" in Omaha is the weirdest in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

"When’s the last time you mowed your roof? This Omaha home built over the course of 10 years could make it a regular occurrence. The natural insulation means energy-efficiency galore — it’s nearly always between 64 and 74 inside with no HVAC needed. If you want to experience it for yourself, you can rent out a room on Airbnb."

