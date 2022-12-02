This Is The Weirdest Home In Wisconsin

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these bizarre homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "The House on the Rock" is the weirdest in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

"A wacky, Vegas-level home that has become a noted tourist attraction, The House on the Rock in southwestern Wisconsin has a commanding view of the hills and valleys below. But, frankly, that’s the least interesting part. Built originally in the ‘40s, the home grew (and grew) to house an endless array of collections, including everything from dollhouses to suits of armor. Don’t miss the Infinity Room, which juts out over the valley in a dramatically pointy fashion."

