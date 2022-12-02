This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Wisconsin

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Wisconsin offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Wisconsin can be found at the Screaming Tuna in Milwaukee. Lovefood recommended trying the "Sesame Chicken Sushi Roll" among other customer favorites.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"As its funky name suggests, this is a fun and colourful spot to get your sushi fix. The dining room is bright, with popping mustard walls and orange bar stalls, and there's patio seating for warmer days too. The joint promises everything from "classic sushi offerings to inventive Japanese fusion" and it all goes down well with diners. They love the "Sesame Chicken" sushi rolls with sesame soy tempura batter, mayo and sweet soy reduction."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit lovefood.com.