Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S

"Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays..." unless it's one of the most magical Winter wonderland destinations in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most magical Winter wonderland towns in all of Wisconsin are Bayfield and Elkhart Lake. These festive towns also rank among the best in the country.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most magical winter wonderland towns in Wisconsin:

Bayfield:

"Bayfield gets around 100 inches of snow annually and is a great base for exploring the remarkable ice caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore while offering a wide range of things to do of its own, including the Ashwabay Alpine and Cross Country Trails just south that offer spectacular trails for alpine and cross-country as well as snowshoeing. Guided ice fishing excursions are available and if conditions allow, you can even take a scenic drive to Madeline Island via the Madeline Island Ice Road which traverses the frozen waters of Lake Superior. There are plenty of places to warm up afterward too, including pubs, cafes, bistros, and more."

Elkhart Lake:

"The charming town of Elkhart Lake is the quintessential winter wonderland during the season. You’ll find plenty of ways to enjoy it from snowshoeing and ice fishing to spa experiences and brewery tastings. After a day of any chilly adventure, warm up with a whiskey at the Brown Bear or a hot cocoa at Lake Street Café."