This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Zuri Anderson

December 2, 2022

Studio shot of chocolate chip cookies
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to nostalgic desserts, chocolate chip cookies take the cake. Easy to make and enjoy, these universally-loved treats can be enjoyed at any time of the year, especially with a glass of cold milk. Since these cookies are so popular, plenty of bakers have their own special takes on them.

That's why Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in every state. These aren't your standard cookies -- these creations have unique twists and/or ingredients that make them stand out from the crowd.

According to the website, Colorado's best chocolate chip cookies can be found at The Colorado Cookie Company! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Colorado Cookie Company takes a classic approach to fresh-baked cookies. As the name suggests, the company specializes in cookies, and that is the only pastry that customers will find on the menu. The signature 'Just Chocolate Chip' cookies have a nostalgic bite to them thanks to the crisp exterior and soft center... The Colorado Cookie Company also offers a few gourmet cookie flavors including s'mores, Nutella chocolate chip, and chocolate chip peanut butter."

You can find The Colorado Cookie Company at 1470 Carr St. in Lakewood.

If you want to see more delicious chocolate chip cookies, check out the full list on Tasting Table's website.

