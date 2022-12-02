This Shop Serves Florida's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

When it comes to nostalgic desserts, chocolate chip cookies take the cake. Easy to make and enjoy, these universally-loved treats can be enjoyed at any time of the year, especially with a glass of cold milk. Since these cookies are so popular, plenty of bakers have their own special takes on them.

That's why Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in every state. These aren't your standard cookies -- these creations have unique twists and/or ingredients that make them stand out from the crowd.

According to the website, Florida's best chocolate chip cookies can be found at Batch, The Cookie Company! Here's why it was chosen:

"Batch, The Cookie Company puts a luxurious twist on the traditional chocolate chip cookie. Though it is named the 'classic' chocolate chip cookie, it is far from basic. Made with Valrhona 55% semi-sweet dark chocolate, these cookies ooze a rich chocolate filling upon being bit into. The vanilla dough ensures that there are vibrant flavors across the board, and the flaky Maldon sea salt on top adds a savory touch. Those who enjoy both savory and sweet combos will truly appreciate this recipe as the thick texture results in a very gooey and chewy experience. In fact, most of the cookies at Batch, The Cookie Company have this same texture, and some of them have special fillings like Oreo cheesecake or brown sugar cinnamon."