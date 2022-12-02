This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

When it comes to nostalgic desserts, chocolate chip cookies take the cake. Easy to make and enjoy, these universally-loved treats can be enjoyed at any time of the year, especially with a glass of cold milk. Since these cookies are so popular, plenty of bakers have their own special takes on them.

That's why Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in every state. These aren't your standard cookies -- these creations have unique twists and/or ingredients that make them stand out from the crowd.

According to the website, Washington state's best chocolate chip cookies can be found at Lowrider Cookie Company! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you ever find yourself in Washington, a visit to Lowrider Cookie Company should be at the top of your list. There are locations in the Central District and Georgetown, but even if you're not in the area, you can take advantage of Lowrider Cookie Company's nationwide shipping. However, fresh is always better. There are six signature flavors that are available at all times, a few of which are birthday cake, lemon crinkle, and the famous brown butter triple chocolate chip cookies. The brown butter makes a huge difference in the batter, adding a more decadent and rich layer to the cookie."