A viral video captured the moment a car smashed into a Florida fireworks shop, causing fireworks to pop off and spark a massive fire inside the business.

Footage shared on TikTok shows the back end of an SUV sticking out of Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne as loud explosions ring out from the store. The user recording can be heard saying, "Oh my god," as rockets, mortars, and other fireworks spew out of the business. The TikTok has wracked up over 22 million views since it was posted Tuesday (November 29).

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the crash happened on Monday (November 28) after a 53-year-old driver rear-ended another vehicle slamming into Phantom Fireworks. The driver was killed in the shocking incident.