'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

December 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A whole village complete with artifacts and human remains were uncovered in a recent Phoenix housing project, reported AZ Family. Now, a local activist is working to keep the area preserved.

Marina Thomas said, "I found out about this site through a friend who lives in the area. She told me that there was some construction going on across the street and that they had found human remains." Thomas is an indigenous activist from the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

After doing some digging of her own, Thomas found out that her ancestors once had a thriving community in that area- an ancient O'odham village called "La Cuidad."

She used a drone to get videos of what crews had uncovered. She said, "You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."

After hearing that some of the stuff was left behind, Thomas launched an online petition called "Let our ancestors rest."

Laurene Montero, the city's archaeologist, said, "You know here in Phoenix, we’re on top of part of a cultural landscape. I like to call it, you know, there was thriving populations here for thousands of years and the location of the project is within one of the village sites that we’ve known about."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.