'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
December 2, 2022
A whole village complete with artifacts and human remains were uncovered in a recent Phoenix housing project, reported AZ Family. Now, a local activist is working to keep the area preserved.
Marina Thomas said, "I found out about this site through a friend who lives in the area. She told me that there was some construction going on across the street and that they had found human remains." Thomas is an indigenous activist from the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.
After doing some digging of her own, Thomas found out that her ancestors once had a thriving community in that area- an ancient O'odham village called "La Cuidad."
She used a drone to get videos of what crews had uncovered. She said, "You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix https://t.co/n4pYw9ChNl pic.twitter.com/PuJnjiFYAT— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) December 1, 2022
After hearing that some of the stuff was left behind, Thomas launched an online petition called "Let our ancestors rest."
Laurene Montero, the city's archaeologist, said, "You know here in Phoenix, we’re on top of part of a cultural landscape. I like to call it, you know, there was thriving populations here for thousands of years and the location of the project is within one of the village sites that we’ve known about."