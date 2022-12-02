'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix

A whole village complete with artifacts and human remains were uncovered in a recent Phoenix housing project, reported AZ Family. Now, a local activist is working to keep the area preserved.

Marina Thomas said, "I found out about this site through a friend who lives in the area. She told me that there was some construction going on across the street and that they had found human remains." Thomas is an indigenous activist from the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

After doing some digging of her own, Thomas found out that her ancestors once had a thriving community in that area- an ancient O'odham village called "La Cuidad."

She used a drone to get videos of what crews had uncovered. She said, "You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."