Matty Healy wants you to know that he's not a short king!

In a hilarious video, the The 1975 frontman is seen chatting with a fan about his height. She asks him how tall he is and that's when Healy gets (jokingly) defensive. "I'm 5'11", 6-foot in these shoes!" he said as he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the fan. "How can I be f------ 5'5", 5'6"? I am sick to f------ death of this. I am a big boy!" he continued.

Why do people think Healy is short?! Healy said in the video he thinks it's the band behind him.