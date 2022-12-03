Matty Healy Is 'Sick To F------ Death' Of Fans Who Think He's Short: WATCH

By Dani Medina

December 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Matty Healy wants you to know that he's not a short king!

In a hilarious video, the The 1975 frontman is seen chatting with a fan about his height. She asks him how tall he is and that's when Healy gets (jokingly) defensive. "I'm 5'11", 6-foot in these shoes!" he said as he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the fan. "How can I be f------ 5'5", 5'6"? I am sick to f------ death of this. I am a big boy!" he continued.

Why do people think Healy is short?! Healy said in the video he thinks it's the band behind him.

This isn't the first time Healy addresses these controversial allegations about his height. In 2018, he was asked if there are any misconceptions about him. "There must be, right? Because I’m a person, and I only give a way into what I’m like in interviews or records — which are a context. Everyone in the band is 6'4" and I’m 5'10", so everyone thinks that I’m 5'5". That’s one of them," he said, Uproxx reports.

The 1975's tour has been riddled with viral moments, including steamy kisses Healy shared with fans. Healy also yelled at security mid-show without turning the autotune off and it went viral immediately!

