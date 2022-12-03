Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia, he shared on Instagram on Friday (December 2).

The Wild 'N Out host, who also lives with lupus, informed his fans that he "will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever" alongside a selfie on social media of him in a hospital bed in a gown. "Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster," he wrote, referring to "Cannon's Wild 'N Out" tour.

Despite his recent health diagnosis, Cannon shared a piece of advice for everyone else: "Take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else."

Cannon said he "doesn't need any well wishes or prayers" during this time, just some "solid rest." Pneumonia is "nothing I can't handle," he wrote. He punctuated his message with the hashtag #LupusWarrior.