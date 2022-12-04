Prince Harry Dresses As Spider-Man To Send Military Kids A Sweet Message
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 5, 2022
Prince Harry dressed up as Spider-Man to send a sweet video message to kids who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex shared the video with Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved military children who have experienced the death of a parent serving in the armed forces.
During the organization's annual Christmas party, Harry followed their theme of Heroes and Villains and dressed up as Spider-Man for his video. "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents," he said in the video. "But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."
The party's theme also included an interactive activity in which the kids were asked to stop the villains from ruining Christmas. "Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that," Harry told them. "Find them, and don't let them ruin Christmas."
According to People, Harry has sent messages to the children in the organization before. "It's cool that someone who's been through the same experience as us is thinking about us," Scotty member Emily Reynolds said in a release from the charity. "He's not just someone who's trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it's like to grow up without your parent. My friends think it's really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry."