Prince Harry Dresses As Spider-Man To Send Military Kids A Sweet Message

Prince Harry dressed up as Spider-Man to send a sweet video message to kids who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex shared the video with Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved military children who have experienced the death of a parent serving in the armed forces.

During the organization's annual Christmas party, Harry followed their theme of Heroes and Villains and dressed up as Spider-Man for his video. "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents," he said in the video. "But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."