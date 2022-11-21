Prince Harry Thanks Elton John For Being A Friend To 'Mum,' Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a special video appearance at Sir Elton John's final performance in the U.S. ever this weekend. According to Page Six, a video message played before the legendary British singer-songwriter took the stage at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Sunday night (November 20th).

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said per Page Six. "Congratulations," Harry said as Meghan added, "And we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Harry went on to thank Elton for "entertaining everybody for so many decades." He also thanked the performer for being a friend to his children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet as well as his late mother Princess Diana. The two were good friends after meeting at Prince Andrew's 21st birthday party in 1981.

“Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend,” he said. “Thank you for being friends to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.”

Although Elton is making his way through his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" Harry mentioned that "this will not be your last gig." The royals ended their message by saying, "We love you, and congratulations on an incredible career."

According to Page Six, Elton has known Harry his whole life and even performed at his wedding to Meghan in 2018. He also hosted the couple at his home in the South of France the following year.