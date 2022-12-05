Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
By Jason Hall
December 5, 2022
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4).
"You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he has no reported relation to, despite the shared last name.
Trey Sanders rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player from the state of Florida and No. 6 overall prospect for the 2019 national recruiting cycle, but has seen limited playing time since enrolling at Alabama.
Deion Sanders, who spent the past three seasons at Jackson State, a historically Black college, was officially introduced as Colorado's new head coach on Sunday.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer also announced that his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, planned to transfer to Colorado, referring to him as "your quarterback," during his press conference and was also seen in a video telling Buffaloes players that he was "bringing my luggage with me, and it's Louis [Vuitton]," implying that several other Tigers starters would also be joining the program.
You got room for me Unc..?👀 @DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball— Trey sanders (@6sixGod_) December 5, 2022
Coach Prime had me taking my hat off in my own damn house at the 3:45min mark 😂😂— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 5, 2022
Hell of team meeting to set the tone in Colorado pic.twitter.com/z3dS3BQEhL
Sanders reportedly has a five-year, $29.5 million offer to join Colorado, which will make him the highest-paid coach in the school's history, though athletic director Rick George publicly admitted the program doesn't "have the money yet, but I know we'll have it...so I'm not worried about that piece."
Deion Sanders' contract with Colorado is worth $29.5 million over 5 years — the highest-paid coach in school history.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 5, 2022
AD Rick George says they don't have the money just yet. pic.twitter.com/urrdwMquv0
Sanders' hiring comes days after he acknowledged a FOX Sports report that he received an offer for the Colorado job.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback led Jackson State to its second consecutive SWAC championship on Saturday (December 3), defeating Southern, 43-24, hours before being introduced by Colorado and one week ahead of the Tigers' second consecutive Celebration Bowl appearance.
Sanders, known as "Prime Time" throughout his legendary playing career and "Coach Prime" since taking over the Tigers, said he didn't view the job offer as a distraction ahead of his team's two biggest games of the year.
"To someone else that hasn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been 'Prime' for a long time, dawg," Sanders said with a laugh via 247Sports. "Attention ain't nothing new to me. Like, come on. I'm not being braggadocious -- that's a wonderful word, isn't it? I just came up with that -- but this isn't new to me. Being in the spotlight isn't new to me."
Colorado finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 overall record (1-8 Pac-12), which included a 63-21 blowout home loss to No. 12 Utah in its final game.