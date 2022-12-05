Cardi B Says She Earned $1 Million For Performing A 35-Minute Set

"I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes ……THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER 🏆."



The million-dollar clapback dropped just a few days after she defended her touring record and success in the music industry overall after a troll on TikTok claimed that she was "scared" to drop new music and hit the road for a tour. Cardi didn't take the accusations lightly. Not only did she put the guy in his place, but she also promised that she'll be touring the world when she drops her new album.



"I’m never afraid of numbers honey," Cardi B wrote. "And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone 😉. Don’t drag other b***hes to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!"



"I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world," she added. "I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY."



Clearly, the Grammy award-winning rapper made over one million dollars throughout the course of the weekend. Cardi B also performed at other venues like Bobby Trap On The River and Story in South Beach, where she performed with Becky G and others in the crowd. Check out scenes from her various performance below.