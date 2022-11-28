"I’m never afraid of numbers honey," Cardi B wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone 😉. Don’t drag other b***hes to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!"



Cardi B hasn't released an album since her critically-acclaimed debut LP Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018. Since then, the Bronx native has released singles like "WAP" and most recently "Hot Sh*t" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. She's also knocked out a few features with Summer Walker, Lizzo, Kay Flock and GloRilla. While fans impatiently wait for her follow-up LP, Cardi previously informed her fans about the issues she ran into during the making of her second album and the music video for "Hot Sh*t." In response to a fan's recent question about her second album, the Grammy award-winning rapper revealed that when she does drop her new project, she's "touring the world."



"I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world .I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY."

