Cardi B To Perform After Boldly Defending Her Upcoming LP & Touring Success
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2022
Cardi B is preparing to hit the stage once again after fending off some haters who questioned the status of her upcoming album and her touring numbers.
The messy situation began on Friday, November 25, when a TikTok user called out people who compared the reported album sales of Saweetie's The Simple Life to her Instagram followers for not mentioning other women in Hip-Hop like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. In the video, the user known as @duprii3 claimed Bardi is "scared" to release her album and noted that the "Up" rapper hadn't toured in years.
"I’m never afraid of numbers honey," Cardi B wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone 😉. Don’t drag other b***hes to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!"
Cardi B hasn't released an album since her critically-acclaimed debut LP Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018. Since then, the Bronx native has released singles like "WAP" and most recently "Hot Sh*t" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. She's also knocked out a few features with Summer Walker, Lizzo, Kay Flock and GloRilla. While fans impatiently wait for her follow-up LP, Cardi previously informed her fans about the issues she ran into during the making of her second album and the music video for "Hot Sh*t." In response to a fan's recent question about her second album, the Grammy award-winning rapper revealed that when she does drop her new project, she's "touring the world."
"I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world .I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY."
Despite what some critics may think, Cardi B will continue to perform for any occasion before she hits the road for a tour. After recently hitting the stage at Lizzo's tour and teaming up with GloRilla at the 2022 American Music Awards, Bardi is set to perform once again in Miami during Art Basel. Fans can find her at Story in South Beach on December 3 where she's expected to perform her biggest hits. Make sure to cop your tickets before it's too late.