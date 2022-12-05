Kelly Clarkson Says Strange Man Keeps Showing Up At Her Home With Gifts

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has filed a police report after a strange man consistently showed up at her house to leave her unwanted gifts. According to a report from TMZ, law enforcement said over the past month the same man has been visiting the singer's Los Angeles area home, trespassing on her property, and dropping off gifts on her porch.

The unwanted gifts include cards, plants, and other random items. The Kelly Clarkson Show host told police that she's never met the man before and doesn't know who he is. TMZ also reports that Kelly has not yet come to face-to-face with the intruder but her security team was concerned enough to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Now, LAPD Threat Management is looking into the unsettling situation. Cops told TMZ the man's behavior is troubling and they have yet to determine if it's a fan who means no harm or if it's a situation that could escalate into something dangerous.

TMZ also revealed that Kelly has surveillance footage of the man dropping the gifts off on her porch and LAPD is currently trying to identify him and run a background check to assess any potential threats.

Once that happens, LAPD will talk to him and decide what to do next which may include arrest, a restraining order, or getting mental health services involved.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.