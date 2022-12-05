Kirstie Alley Remembered By 'Look Who's Talking' Co-Star John Travolta

Over 30 years ago, John Travolta and Kirstie Alley starred in the 1989 film Look Who's Talking. Now, the actor who played James Ubriacco is remembering his counterpart (and future wife) Mollie. Alley died Monday (December 5) after a battle with a "recently discovered" cancer, her family announced.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside two stunning photos of Alley.

Alley and Travolta made millions laugh with the Look Who's Talking trilogy, which centers on the life of pregnant accountant Molly Ubriacco, who meets taxi driver James. The two wind up developing a friendship and then a romantic relationship with — and then two more movies.