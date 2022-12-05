Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Crashes His Performance At Art Basel Party

However, MGK and Fox were reportedly unbothered by her presence and continued to party into the early morning and per usual, packed on the PDA. "They kissed a few times," added another source. They also added that their table was taking "tons of shots" throughout the night. Meanwhile, Ray was seen dancing with friends and drinking Dom Perignon straight from the bottle.

According to Page Six, MGK took the stage at around 4:00 A.M. and his set included hits like "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine." While he performed, Fox was seen rapping along to his lyrics while wearing an eye-catching fluffy pink hat that matched her hot pink top and pants.