Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Crashes His Performance At Art Basel Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 5, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly got a surprise when his ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray unexpectedly showed up to his performance at the Art Basel party at club E11even. According to Page Six, MGK and Megan Fox were partying at the Miami club on Monday night (December 5th), when Ray arrived at her table across from her ex-boyfriend.
Ray reportedly showed up at around 3:30 A.M., just before MGK was about to hit the stage for a 45-minute performance on the stage "She kept looking over at him and Megan,” one source who was at the club told the outlet.
However, MGK and Fox were reportedly unbothered by her presence and continued to party into the early morning and per usual, packed on the PDA. "They kissed a few times," added another source. They also added that their table was taking "tons of shots" throughout the night. Meanwhile, Ray was seen dancing with friends and drinking Dom Perignon straight from the bottle.
According to Page Six, MGK took the stage at around 4:00 A.M. and his set included hits like "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine." While he performed, Fox was seen rapping along to his lyrics while wearing an eye-catching fluffy pink hat that matched her hot pink top and pants.
Page Six also points out that Ray has accused MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, of cheating on her with Fox in 2021. "I dated Colson; never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me,” she said on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. "I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline.”