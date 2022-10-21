Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? New Photos Spark Rumors

Fans also noted that most of Megan's posts have been solo shots. Just four months ago, her Instagram feed was full of sweet photos of her and MGK. As for her musician's Instagram, he hasn't posted any photos with Megan since they attended Beyoncé's star-studded disco-themed birthday party in September.

The split rumors were still swirling last month, and their appearance together seemed to prove fans wrong, but the new photos of Megan showing off her hand without the engagement ring have reignited the online rumors. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are still together and keeping busy with their respective schedules.

"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source said. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front."