Major Flooding Closes Arizona School, Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions

By Ginny Reese

December 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rainfall over the weekend caused heavy flooding in Arizona City. 12 News reported that this caused two elementary schools to close and hazardous driving conditions.

The Toltec School District announced on Sunday night (December 4th) that schools would be closed on Monday, December 5th at both Toltec Elementary school and Arizona City Elementary School.

Arizona City Elementary School wrote on Facebook, "We apologize for the inconvenience and hope all out families are warm and safe."

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the intersection of Battaglia Drive and Sunland Gin Road is closed due to the flooding. Check out the flooded area below:

According to the Maricopa County Police Department, Loma Road is temporarily closed due to flooding.

The Eloma Police Department urges drivers to stay away from the following areas:

  • Shedd Road west of Tumbleweed Road to Shira, 
  • Shedd Road from Estrella to Frontier,
  • Eleven Mile Corner Road from Alsdorf to West 3rd Place.
  • MLK Street from Madison to Eleven Mile Corner 
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.