Major Flooding Closes Arizona School, Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions

Rainfall over the weekend caused heavy flooding in Arizona City. 12 News reported that this caused two elementary schools to close and hazardous driving conditions.

The Toltec School District announced on Sunday night (December 4th) that schools would be closed on Monday, December 5th at both Toltec Elementary school and Arizona City Elementary School.

Arizona City Elementary School wrote on Facebook, "We apologize for the inconvenience and hope all out families are warm and safe."

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the intersection of Battaglia Drive and Sunland Gin Road is closed due to the flooding. Check out the flooded area below: