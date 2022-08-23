Texas Woman Loses Everything In Flood Just Two Days After Moving In

One Texas woman lost everything when floodwaters poured into her apartment just two days after moving in. News 4 San Antonio reported that the Brittany Taylor woke up on Monday morning (August 22) to water covering her apartment before she was able to even unpack.

All of her belongings were still in boxes, and now those boxes are soaked.

Taylor posted a video of the flood on social media. She can be heard in the video saying, "OK, Hi internet, I'm freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding. I just woke up. I don't know should I call 9-1-1? What should I do? (crying)"

The video shows Taylor wading in water up to her mid-calf trying to rescue some of her belongings. She can even be seen picking up a Macbook that was in the water.

The video of Taylor's flooded apartment can be seen at the link below: