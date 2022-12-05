Michigan's Minimum Wage Is Set To Increase In 2023

MIchigan's minimum wage is set to increase this upcoming year.

According to a press release from the Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity, the increase will be effective on January 1, 2023. Here's what all it entails:

The minimum hourly wage will increase to $10.10 per hour.

The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.59 per hour.

The tipped employee rate of hourly pay increases to $3.84 per hour.

The training wage of $4.25 per hour for newly hired employees ages 16 to 19 for their first 90 days of employment remains unchanged.

In addition, the Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity said a pending investigation may affect the wage increase. In 2018, a petition organized by One Fair Wage sought to allow voters to decide on raising the state's minimum wage to $12 by 2022, as well as ultimately match the wage for tipped workers by 2024. Legislature adopted the legislation, and then amended it in 2018. They put in lower thresholds that would increase the minimum wage to $12.05 by 2030 instead of 2022. They also kept the tipped minimum wage at 38% of the standard one. The amendement was challenged as unconstitutional.