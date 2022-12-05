PHOTOS: Large Truck Flies Over Edge Of Busy Georgia Highway

A semi-truck fell off of a busy highway in Clayton County following a crash, and someone was able to snap a photo of the incident. According to WSB-TV, the semi-truck went over the side of I-85 in the Southbound lanes near the airport. A travel advisory was issued for the area following the crash.

A photograph provided by Triple Team Traffic shows the truck hanging over the side of the road. Viewers can see the cab of the truck entirely smashed against the grass as the other half of the vehicle hangs in the air off of the interstate where it crashed. Triple Team Traffic posted the photo of the crashed truck to Twitter with alternate route suggestions for locals upon closure of the closest ramp.

"TRAVEL ADVISORY Fulton Co: Crash... I-85/sb ramp to I-285/eb (Outer Loop) (exit 70). RAMP CLOSED. Use Riverdale Rd (exit 71) to access I-285/eb (Outer Loop)," the post read.