Video Shows Girl Crying Over Joe Burrow, Bengals After Dental Procedure

In the video, Wolfe's mother is heard saying that her daughter's "Joe Burrow jersey came in handy today," with Wolfe responding that she didn't wear "the pretty one" because "I didn't think I should."

"I know he's got a girlfriend and I'm happy for him but I'm not happy for me in that situation," Wolfe said while crying hysterically over Burrow and referencing his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

"He's pretty, but dangit, he's talented and let's be honest, I go for ambition not looks," Wolfe added.

Wolfe then turned her attention to the Bengals injury concerns, specifically the uncertainty of when Chase will return from a hip injury -- which he's expected to return from for the Bengals' game against Kansas City this weekend.

"We play the Titans on Sunday and Ja'Marr Chase isn't even a sure thing and I miss him," Wolfe said. "But then, even if we get past that one, well then we've got the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes and he's so good and everyone knows it. And he makes those Subway commercials.

Wolfe then expresses her concerns about once again losing to the Cleveland Browns, who she points out have beaten Joe Burrow in every matchup of his three-year career despite being "historically the worst franchise in NFL history."

Wolfe then continues to address the team's injuries, pointing out that starting running back Mixon wasn't expected to -- and inevitably didn't -- play in last week's win in Nashville due to a concussion before once again ranting about Chase's status.

"They said they were going to let him practice and that doesn't mean he's going to play and should he play? I don't know, I'm not a doctor. I never have been."

The Bengals is currently on a three-game winning streak ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs and next week's game against the Browns, both of which will be played at Paycor Stadium.