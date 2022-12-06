18-year-old Illinoisan Crashes Into House During Dealership Test Drive

An 18-year-old dealership employee was transporting two adult passengers around Elmhurst for a test drive when something went horribly wrong. According to WGN9, Vladyslav Vityk began driving recklessly at high speeds after pulling out of WIN Auto Plaza located off of West Lake Street and crashed the car into a nearby house. Police say that Vityk lost control and sped through a residential yard before slamming into a closed garage door. There were people inside of the house at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

WGN9 mentioned that the crash happened before 1:00 p.m off of Junior Terrance. The two people that the employee was driving around were taken to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital. Both suffered from minor injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the car did not experience any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was impounded after the crash, and Vityk was taken to the Elmhurst Police Department where he was later released on bond. WGN9 noted that Vityk was charged for "Reckless Driving, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Improper Lane Use, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions." Evidence technicians were called to investigate the crime scene following the crash.