Two Chicago Women Carjacked In Same Neighborhood 30 Minutes Apart

Two women, whose names have not been released to the public, experienced a carjacking on the Northwest side of the city on the same morning, just 30 minutes apart from one another. According to WGN9, both women were carjacked at gunpoint and fled the scene safely. The incidents occurred on Wednesday morning between 8:10 a.m and 8:40 a.m. One woman was sitting in a parked car at 8:10 a.m when three "unknown male suspects" got out of what police say could have been a red jeep. There has been no information released regarding the motives of the suspects, or if the attacks were entirely random.

WGN9 mentioned that one of the suspects flashed a gun at the woman and she fled the scene without sustaining any injuries. No information was released regarding the current whereabouts of the vehicle. 30 minutes later, a 52-year-old woman who was sitting in a parked Mercedes off of West Addison was carjacked and held at gunpoint. In this instance, one male suspect exited a maroon Jeep and drove away with the stolen Mercedes.

Similarly, the woman was able to flee the scene without any injuries. Information regarding the identity of the four male suspects has not been released as the investigation continues.