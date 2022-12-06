A$AP Rocky Plays Dead After Recreating His Hilarious Meme
By Tony M. Centeno
December 6, 2022
A$AP Rocky brought his hilarious meme back to life only for him to die in the new video for his song.
On Monday, December 5, the A$AP Mob boss released the official visuals for his new song "Sh*ttin' Me." In the video, we can see Rocky star as a rock star who blows money fast while cruising through the city with his boys in a custom Two Tone Mercedes Benz 190 E. After he arrives to a concert, Rocky jumps into the crowd and recreates the meme that was born during his rowdy performance at Rolling Loud New York back in September. Unlike last time, Rocky apparently doesn't survive this mosh pit.
After discovering his dead body, Rocky's friends pick him up, put some sunglasses on his face, and carry him in the streets like Bernie Lomax in the 1989 classic Weekend at Bernie's. The rapper's crew takes his lifeless body everywhere from meetings with executives to music video shoots. In the process, his boys do everything they can to make him look alive.
"Sh*ttin' Me" serves as the theme song for Need For Speed: Unbound. Rocky previously announced his involvement with the beloved video game franchise earlier back in October. The rapper, who recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rihanna, appeared in the trailer for Unbound. A few weeks later, NFS announced the plans for the game's official soundtrack. The 70+ track project features Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Ant, Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Run The Jewels, Diplo, Lil Yachty, IDK, Kaytranada, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Tyler The Creator, Tokischa, Rosalia and more.
Need For Speed: Unbound is available now. Watch the official video for "Sh*ttin' Me" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE