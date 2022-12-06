A$AP Rocky Plays Dead After Recreating His Hilarious Meme

A$AP Rocky brought his hilarious meme back to life only for him to die in the new video for his song.



On Monday, December 5, the A$AP Mob boss released the official visuals for his new song "Sh*ttin' Me." In the video, we can see Rocky star as a rock star who blows money fast while cruising through the city with his boys in a custom Two Tone Mercedes Benz 190 E. After he arrives to a concert, Rocky jumps into the crowd and recreates the meme that was born during his rowdy performance at Rolling Loud New York back in September. Unlike last time, Rocky apparently doesn't survive this mosh pit.