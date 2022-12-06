Blake Lively Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo In Christmas Pajamas

Lively took to the comments section to call out her husband for cropping her sneakers out of the shot, according to Page Six. "My. Shoes," she wrote. To apologize, the Deadpool actor took to his Instagram Story. "It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry for anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude," he joked. "Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”

The former Gossip Girl star first announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby in September. The actress shocked everyone at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York when she debuted her burgeoning baby bump.

Shortly after, Lively took to Instagram to share more photos and slam paparazzi who were waiting outside her house to get a snap of her and her belly. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she began. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them," she continued. "And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."