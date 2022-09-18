Blake Lively Shares Stunning 'Real Life' Pregnancy Photos, Slams Paparazzi

Blake Lively took to Instagram this weekend to share a stunning carousel of "real life" pregnancy photos showing off her baby bump. The actress made the post in response to paparazzi waiting outside her house to get photos and called them out in her caption.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she began. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them," she continued. "And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."

Lively's collection of photos included shots of her with husband Ryan Reynolds, rocking a red bathing suit, and even hanging out with Taylor Swift. The Gossip Girl actress announced her pregnancy on Thursday (Sept. 15.) by having her baby bump on full display at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York. This will be her and Reynolds' fourth child together. They share three other children: 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty.

See the post below: