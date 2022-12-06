Highest-Paid Coach In American Sports Revealed

Bill Belichick remains the highest-paid head coach in all American sports, according to a recent study conducted by sports industry news website Sportico (subscription needed) (h/t Boston.com).

Sportico's list -- which was published on Monday (December 5) -- ranks Belichick No. 1 overall with an estimated annual salary exceeding $20 million, which is at least $5 million more than all other American sports coaches.

Six of the 10 coaches included are NFL coaches while San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the only non-football coach listed, with Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart rounding out the top 10.

The full 2022 top 10 highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports includes the following: