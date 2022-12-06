Highest-Paid Coach In American Sports Revealed
By Jason Hall
December 6, 2022
Bill Belichick remains the highest-paid head coach in all American sports, according to a recent study conducted by sports industry news website Sportico (subscription needed) (h/t Boston.com).
Sportico's list -- which was published on Monday (December 5) -- ranks Belichick No. 1 overall with an estimated annual salary exceeding $20 million, which is at least $5 million more than all other American sports coaches.
Six of the 10 coaches included are NFL coaches while San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the only non-football coach listed, with Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart rounding out the top 10.
The full 2022 top 10 highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports includes the following:
- Bill Belichick, New England Patriots- $20 million (NFL)
- Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks- $15 million (NFL)
- Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams- $14 million (NFL)
- Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs- $13 million (NBA)
- Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers- $12 million (NFL)
- Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs- $12 million (NFL)/John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens- $12 million (NFL)
- Nick Saban- Alabama Crimson Tide- $11.8 million (NCAA Football)
- Dabo Swinney- Clemson Tigers- $11.5 million (NCAA Football)
- Kirby Smart- Georgia Bulldogs- $11.3 million (NCAA Football)
The HIGHEST PAID COACHES IN SPORTS— Sportico (@Sportico) December 5, 2022
Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are tops among the 29 coaches in U.S. sports who earn at least $8.5 million a year, including 12 each in the NFL and college football. pic.twitter.com/drLycktJjN
All of the coaches included have won at least one championship in their respective sports with Saban leading all coaches with seven college football national championships (six at Alabama), Belichick winning six Super Bowls and Popovich winning five NBA titles.
Belichick had previously topped Sportico's list of the top 10 highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports in 2021.