Hilary Duff Opens Up About Battling 'Horrifying' Eating Disorder As A Teen

Hilary Duff is opening up about her mental and physical health struggles as a teen. The former Disney Channel star recently revealed that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17 years old.

"Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny," she told Women's Health Australia earlier this week. "It was horrifying." Over time, Duff said she was able to learn to love her body.

"[I'm] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," she said. "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet."

Her trainer Dominic Leeder told the magazine that her family and work are the most important things in her life so her fitness goals aren't always top of mind. The Younger star shares three children with her husband Matthew Koma. "I don't feel like she'll mind me saying this: yes, her fitness and health are hugely important to Hilary. What's more important to her is her family and work," Leeder said. "When she comes home from work, she wants to spend time with her family because she spends very little time with them when she's hard at work, so every moment counts."

Leeder continued, "After reaching her initial goal, we had to find a new goal around [her priorities]. Setting the new goal [with Hilary] was a struggle. What we ended up going with was to maintain what we have while still having a fantastic life work/balance that's important to her."