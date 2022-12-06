Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shares Touching Tribute
By Dani Medina
December 6, 2022
Parker Stevenson is remembering his late ex-wife, Kirstie Alley, who passed away earlier this week after a short battle with a "recently discovered" colon cancer. She would have been 72 in January.
"I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed," he wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of them.
Alley first spotted Stevenson at a bar. "I saw him and said to my roommate, 'For him, I would die,'" Alley previously told People. The Hardy Boys actor, 70, and Alley got married in 1983 following the Emmy Award-winning actress' marriage to Bob Alley (1970-1977). They welcomed two children together by adoption, William "True" and Lillie, who each welcomed sons of their own, Waylon Tripp Parker in 2016 and and Ripp Woodrow Graham in 2021, respectively. Alley and Stevenson divorced in 1997.
True and Lillie were the ones who broke the news of their mother's death on Monday (December 5). "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," Alley's family wrote. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did." They also asked for love, prayers and privacy at this time.