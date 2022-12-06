Parker Stevenson is remembering his late ex-wife, Kirstie Alley, who passed away earlier this week after a short battle with a "recently discovered" colon cancer. She would have been 72 in January.

"I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed," he wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of them.

Alley first spotted Stevenson at a bar. "I saw him and said to my roommate, 'For him, I would die,'" Alley previously told People. The Hardy Boys actor, 70, and Alley got married in 1983 following the Emmy Award-winning actress' marriage to Bob Alley (1970-1977). They welcomed two children together by adoption, William "True" and Lillie, who each welcomed sons of their own, Waylon Tripp Parker in 2016 and and Ripp Woodrow Graham in 2021, respectively. Alley and Stevenson divorced in 1997.