“The argument, everything started there,” Mgdesyan said.



“We’re confident the truth will come out," he added. "It’s been two years, and we’re confident. He should never have been on house arrest to begin with. It’s punitive. Now that we’re in trial, he needs to be part of the preparation.”



During the hearing for jury selection, Lanez was also released from house arrest. Back in October, the multi-platinum selling artist was ordered by a judge to remain confided in his home until the beginning of the trial following his violent run-in with August Alsina in Chicago. Despite an objection from the prosecution, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford decided to remove Lanez's ankle monitor to prepare for trial.



“I will terminate the house arrest at this point," Judge Herriford said. "The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible. I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect."



Tory Lanez is currently facing one count of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted on all charges, the artist could receive a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. Lanez has maintained his innocence since 2020 despite allegations from Meg that he tried to pay her and her former best friend in exchange for heir silence.

