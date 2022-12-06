Lady Gaga's Dognapping Shooter Receives Prison Sentence

The man who attacked and shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker two years ago has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Ryan Fischer came face-to-face with the gunman, James Howard Jackson, in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, December 5th.

"I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die, bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life," Fischer told Jackson during his victim impact statement after he pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury. "You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever.”

Fischer went on to describe the impacts of the brutal attack including "lung collapse after lung collapse," ongoing physical therapy, debt, and the "loss of career, friendships (and) sense of self," per Rolling Stone.

However, Fischer forgave Jackson and the group who stalked and targeted him to steal Gaga's highly valuable French bulldogs on February 24, 2021. "I do forgive you and everyone involved with the attack. You completely altered my life, and I know I can’t completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you,” he said and also thanked him for not harming or getting rid of the dogs after the media got news of their abduction. "They were returned and returned to their mom. I don’t think I could have lived with myself if they died.”

At the time of the tragic incident, Gaga sent out a tweet asking for their "safe return" for a reward of $500,000. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”