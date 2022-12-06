Man Wins Largest Table Games Jackpot In Arizona History With $5 Bet

One lucky Phoenix man got an early Christmas surprise after hitting it big at an Arizona casino and becoming an instant millionaire.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won more than $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location.

Gomez's total prize earnings added up to $1,100,075. That is the largest table games jackpot in Arizona history, according to officials.

Gomez said, "I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won I immediately jumped on top of my brother."

ABC 15 reported that Gomez triggered the progressive on the King of Cards Table Games Progressive. The new game links a progressive jackpot across multiple table games at all Gila River Resorts & Casinos locations.