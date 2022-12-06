Pranksters Cause A Stir With Fake Buc-ee's 'Coming Soon' Sign In Texas

We hate to have to tell you this, besties. There's no new Buc-ee's opening soon in Highland Park. It was just a mean, mean prank!

Over the weekend, a fake sign that said a new Buc-ee's location would be coming soon popped up near a construction site at the intersection of Armstrong Avenue and Lakeside Drive, The Dallas Morning News reports, citing a post on the Nextdoor app. "COMING SOON!!! Best Place to Pee in HP," the sign said, as seen in the image posted by passerby Linda Fernandez, who was on her way to lunch when she saw it. I "just looked over and was surprised when I saw the famous beaver. I turned around just to confirm and snapped the picture," she said.

Turns out Highland Park Police had no idea about the "new Buc-ee's location" and neither did the company working on the land where the sign was. A spokesman for Buddy Martin Erosion Control said it was a "funny prank."

The Dallas Morning News contacted Buc-ee's, who confirmed no Highland Park location was in the works. "Buc-ee’s is not opening a store in Highland Park. Our guests will have to travel to one of our other DFW locations for award-winning clean restrooms," said spokesperson Jeff Nadalo.

The sign was no longer standing as of Monday (December 5).