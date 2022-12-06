See Why Mosquitoes Are Invading Southeast Texas Right Now

By Ginny Reese

December 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you've walked outside at all in Southeast Texas, you've probably noticed mosquitoes swarming all around you. KFDM reported that recent weather patterns are to blame for the pesky insects invading the area.

Recent rainfall has caused an abundance of puddles and high grass. Those factors mixed with heat and humidity have cooked up the perfect conditions for a mosquito breeding ground.

According to Jefferson County's mosquito control director, the city of Nederland was on the schedule to be sprayed for the insects. The recent mosquito invasion is impacting the entire county.

The unusual weather patterns this December are causing more and more mosquitoes in the area, making it much harder to fight them off.

Crews tried to spray Sabine Pass this past weekend, but the fog caused issues in the process.

Residents are able to call and request spraying. If you're interested, call (409) 719-5940. The website states that you may have to call several times to get through. You can also make a spraying request online by visiting the Jefferson County Mosquito Control website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.