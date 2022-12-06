These Are The Best Ski Resorts In Minnesota

Tis' the season for skiing and snowboarding with family and friends! There are many resorts that offer prime ski time throughout the state that can only be enjoyed for a few months out of the year.

According to a list compiled by Planetware, the best ski resorts in all of Minnesota are Lutsen Mountains, Spirit Mountain, Giant Ridge, Coffee Mill Ski Area, Welch Village, Afton Alps Resort, Wild Mountain, Buck Hill Ski Area, Powder Ridge, Mount Kato, and Andes Tower Hills.

Here is what Planetware had to say about a few of the top ski resorts in each state:

Lutsen Mountains:

"Lutsen Mountains will surprise you with its sheer size for a Midwest ski resort. Here, you'll find not just one, but four interconnected mountains providing a wide array of skiing and boarding options. You may also be surprised to learn that Lusten Mountains has a gondola, a rarity in this part of the United States. This six-passenger lift rises over 1,000 vertical feet to the upper reaches of Moose Mountain."

Spirit Mountain:

"Spirit Mountain is unlike many other ski hills because instead of being off in the wilderness somewhere, it's basically in the suburbs of Duluth. This handy location makes it perfect if you want to sneak off for an afternoon or morning of skiing."

Giants Ridge:

"Just over an hour north of Duluth near the town of Biwabik is the Giants Ridge ski area. This ski hill has 35 named runs spread out across the mountain, along with an impressive base lodge."

For more about the best ski resorts in Minnesota visit planetware.com.