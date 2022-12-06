This Is The Best Kind Of Sandwich In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

December 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's your favorite kind of sandwich? There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

Reader's Digest teamed up with Taste of Home to compile a list of the best sandwiches in each state. The website states, "There’s a sandwich out there for everyone: panini, sub, grilled cheese, BLT—you name it! As a crowd favorite, this lunch staple has been perfected to an art form."

According to the list, Arizona's best sandwich is fry bread tacos. Though this may not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think of sandwiches, it totally counts! The website explains:

"The toppings are far less important than the shell of Navajo fry bread, a cornerstone of Native American cuisine and culture but also a painful reminder of persecution. When the Navajo were forced out of Arizona about 150 years ago and had to subsist on U.S. Army rations instead of their own crops, they found that frying flour in lard created golden, pillowy bread."

Other popular sandwiches that made the list from other states include hot chicken sandwiches, pastrami burgers, country ham biscuits, pepperoni rolls, beer brats, and pork rolls.

Check out the full list of the best sandwiches in each state on the Reader's Digest website.

