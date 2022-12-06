This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama

A Birmingham based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Alabama.

Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Milo's as the top choice coming out of Alabama.

"When Milo Carlton returned to Birmingham, Alabama, after serving in the United States Army, he used his experience as a mess cook to open a restaurant in 1946," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "More than 70 years later, Milo's is the place in Alabama to go for highly-rated burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, beloved sweet tea, and all the other yummies that can be found on their menu. Their most famous menu item is the Milo's Original Burger that features a grilled beef patty, onions, pickles, and a secret sauce on a grilled bun. Milo's has 21 locations — all of which are in the state of Alabama."



