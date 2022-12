This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Pennsylvania

A Sharon based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Pennsylvania.

Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Quaker Steak & Lube as the top choice coming out of Pennsylvania.

"As you could probably assume by their name, Quaker Steak & Lube is an automobile themed restaurant chain that has an obsession with muscle cars," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "Their first restaurant was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, inside of a vacant service station back in 1974. But while their theme makes each visit enjoyable, it's their fantastic food that will keep you coming back. The wings at Quaker Steak & Lube are so amazing that they were onced named the best wings in the country. Today, they have a dozen locations in Pennsylvania and serve steakburgers, seafood, sandwiches, and more in addition their famous wings."

