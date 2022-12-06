Pat Sajak has gone on record to say that Wheel of Fortune is "getting near the end." Now, Vanna White is thinking about life — or lack thereof — after the show.

"I don't even want to think about that," White, who is fast approaching her 40th anniversary on the show, told People about what happens when she and Sajak leave Wheel. "I mean, we're a team. That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it." She went on to say that she can't picture anyone else taking over. "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," she continued.

When White says her and the longtime host are a "team," she really means it! Merv Griffin, the creator of the show, hand picked both Sajak, 76, and White, 65. "He saw something between us, a brother-sister type relationship," White said. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

Sajak mirrors this sentiment. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud," he said in September. Sajak celebrated his 40th anniversary on the show on December 28, 2021. Now looking to her own 40th anniversary on Wheel of Fortune, Vanna says it's been "incredible." "I cannot believe it's been 40 years. Honestly, I've loved every minute of it. Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job," she said.

What's next for Wheel? Sajak previously said "this show will not die," adding that he might even "go before the show" does. With that being said, however, "the end is near." "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long (time). We're not gonna do this for another 40 years," Sajak said.