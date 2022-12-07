Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about his battle with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis and how his wife, actress Mila Kunis was there by his side the whole time. Kutcher appeared on the Paramount+ show The Checkup with Dr. Davis Agus to talk about his symptoms and diagnosis.

"From a physician, from a doctor, to be able to see you today compared to what it was back in November 2019," Dr. Agus told the That '70s Show star in the first episode of the newly released show. "I will say your wife is amazing."

Kutcher agreed and said, "My wife is the best." The doctor went on to recall that Kunis was curled up by her husband of seven years' side. "It was a beautiful thing to watch," Agus said of Kunis' support. "She's the best," Kutcher repeated.

The actor also gave more details about his symptoms on the show since revealing he lost his ability to see, hear, or walk due to a rare autoimmune disease. "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," Kutcher said on the show Running Wild with Baer Grylls: The Challenge in August.

He reflected on his recovery on the Checkup, "Part of it is this sort of mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback, from waking up in the hospital. I was unable to walk. And I was like, wait a second. If I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can sort of just let that be a part of the past and be like, 'I'm back. I'm good.'"