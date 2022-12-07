Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood

By Sarah Tate

December 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Living around a big city, it's not every day you see wild creatures roaming the streets. However, one man in a Nashville neighborhood recently captured video of a bobcat wandering around his home.

Forest Hills homeowner Nick was hoping to capture footage of armadillos on his property, so he set up a security camera outside his home. When he received an alert about something outside of his front door on Monday (December 5), he saw another creature entirely: a bobcat walking past his front steps, per WSMV.

"I got the alert on my phone from the camera, looked it thinking it would be an armadillo, and whoa, that's a big cat," he said. "I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."

Nick stepped outside his home to get a better look at the bobcat and saw it jump away from its perch on a nearby wall.

"He was just kind of sitting here looking out like a hawk would on a wire. I could see his head turning," said Nick. "I only had, I think, the front porch lights on at the time, so I certainly didn't think it would come that close."

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, December is the start of bobcat mating season; however, the cat spotted in Forest Hills was likely in search of food.

