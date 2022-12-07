Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location

A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.

Goodwill Northern New England announced Tuesday (December 7) that the bear, which contains a bag of the ashes of its original owner's son, was found and returned in a post shared on its Facebook account.

"UPDATE! The bear was found!" the Goodwill Northern New England account wrote in an updated version of its original post. "Thank you all for getting the word out. Our customers and donors are the best people in the whole world."

Goodwill Northern New England said the former owner reached out to the organization about the missing bear, which was initially believed to have possibly been donated at its Windham, Maine store and potentially "made its way" to another store in Hooksett, New Hampshire, though Goodwill clarified that it was "not 100% sure that this bear was donated to Goodwill," which it later confirmed was not the case.