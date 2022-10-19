Lana Del Rey Says Laptop Containing New Music, Book Was Stolen

Lana Del Rey is speaking out about a theft that occurred "a few months ago" in which her laptop containing new music and an upcoming book were taken from her car in California.

The "Summertime Sadness" songstress revealed the news in an Instagram video posted to her private account, @honeymoon. "A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute. The one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it. Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives," LDR explained.

She went on to say that she remotely wiped the computer, which contained her 200-page book, her second poetry book Behind the Iron Gates - Insights from an Institution for publisher Simon & Schuster. She added that this wasn't backed up on a cloud "because we do not have any cloud systems that we access." Lana continued, saying "people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos." Del Rey was gearing up to release her 10th studio album after releasing Blue Banisters last year. Del Rey, who has a collab with Taylor Swift on her upcoming Midnights album, opened up earlier this year to W magazine about how her forthcoming album and what fans can expect:

For this new music, there’s none of that at all. It’s more just like: I’m angry. The songs are very conversational. For the first song, I pressed record and sang, 'When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.' It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.

"I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come and despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can," Del Rey said.

You can watch Lana Del Rey's announcement below: