Before the album dropped, Swift teased her song with Lana, "Snow On The Beach."

"The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege," Swift said in an Instagram video. "'Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey."

Swift also talked about the meaning behind the track saying, "falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel... at the same moment." She added that this kind of love will have you questioning if it's even real or just a dream, "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."